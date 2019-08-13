As General Electric Co (GE) Share Price Rose, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Upped Stake; Barrett Asset Management Boosted Position in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) by $6.08 Million as Valuation Declined

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 88.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 3,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,277 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, up from 3,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $22.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1784.92. About 2.91 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – If Trump wants to take a shot at Amazon, there’s a potential billion-dollar deal staring him right in the face; 02/04/2018 – The Nasdaq composite entered correction territory as Amazon led the way lower for tech; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart; 16/04/2018 – Kia Motors America Introduces UVO Skill For Amazon Alexa To Enable Voice Controls; 22/05/2018 – QVC Parent Qurate Retail Names Former Amazon Exec President Of Zulily — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Ty Cox: Source: Amazon Actually Helps Keep The US Postal Service Alive; 19/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway:; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 29/05/2018 – TP-Link® Brings Archer A7 Dual Band Family Wi-Fi Router to Amazon; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’ Another Alexa device for another use case

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 55,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 886,011 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85 million, up from 830,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 64.73 million shares traded or 25.27% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – Hermes Adds Gartner, Exits GE, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 23/03/2018 – The deal, which remains to be finalized, also marks a victory for General Electric, whose engines are expected to power the Boeing aircraft, beating proposals from rival Rolls-Royce; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: GE scraps bonuses for top execs for first time in 126 years; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 19/03/2018 – Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Goes Below 50D-MA: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 03/05/2018 – GE POWER NAMES ROBERT MORGAN TO LEAD NEW ENERGY STORAGE UNIT; 26/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- DATEX-OHMEDA TEC 7 ANESTHESIA VAPORIZER Is designed for the metered delivery of specific inhalat; 26/04/2018 – CFM says more than half of engines inspected after emergency directive

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 16,130 shares to 534,963 shares, valued at $55.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Str Corp Com (NYSE:STT) by 10,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,240 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).