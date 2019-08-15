As General Electric Co (GE) Share Price Rose, Athena Capital Advisors Lifted Its Holding; As Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Market Value Rose, Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Boosted by $1.76 Million Its Holding

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 535,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.20% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $16.95. About 613,353 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 12/03/2018 PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q NET INCOME ARS1.51B

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 6148.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 196,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 199,962 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.74% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 157.09M shares traded or 201.10% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: GAS TURBINE MARKET CONTINUES TO BE `VERY CHALLENGING’; 24/05/2018 – General Electric’s power unit fights for growth as wind, solar gain; 23/05/2018 – GE is planning for the market for heavy duty gas power turbines to remain weak through 2020, according to a presentation set to be made by CEO John Flannery on Wednesday; 07/03/2018 – GE Sees Big Business in Big Batteries — CERAWeek Market Talk; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Durability Fix for 500 Engines on Upgraded 737, A320; 05/03/2018 – 67FT: GE Capital UK Funding: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/03/2018 – Buffett rumor can’t save GE from being the worst Dow performer in the first quarter; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES POWER UNIT EXCEEDING $1B 2018 COST CUT TARGET; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: `HIGHLY MOTIVATED’ IF OPPORTUNITIES TO DEAL W/INSURANCE

Since May 23, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. On Monday, August 12 HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 55,248 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley & Associate stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Boston Research & Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 17,485 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 230,665 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 343,674 were accumulated by Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited Liability. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 147,344 shares. L & S Advsr reported 12,777 shares stake. John G Ullman Incorporated holds 0.42% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 232,754 shares. Cypress Capital accumulated 42,840 shares. Wetherby Asset invested in 194,909 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 41,079 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 89.19 million shares or 3.57% of the stock. Pinnacle Advisory Gru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada holds 0.27% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 367,641 shares. Chesley Taft And Ltd Liability holds 51,505 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial reported 0.23% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thl Cr Sr Ln Fd (TSLF) by 49,911 shares to 270,564 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV).

