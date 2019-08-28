As General Electric Co (GE) Market Value Rose, Taconic Capital Advisors LP Raised by $3.11 Million Its Holding; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Cvs Health (CVS)

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 80,096 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 67,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $59.38. About 5.37 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 345,000 shares as the company's stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 845,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.44 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.16B market cap company. The stock 0.06% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $7.93. It is down 17.39% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was made by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Seidman Leslie.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Letko Brosseau Assoc Incorporated has 0.81% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 8.11M shares. Heritage Invsts Mgmt holds 356,023 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Limited Company holds 0.12% or 76,644 shares in its portfolio. Cap Intll has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Conning reported 232,896 shares stake. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx stated it has 166,292 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc has invested 0.25% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Rosenbaum Jay D holds 0.46% or 24,100 shares. White Pine Capital Lc holds 0.35% or 94,186 shares in its portfolio. Hengehold Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 22,564 shares. 144,626 are owned by Cap Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Qci Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 30,656 shares. 14,279 are held by Chatham Capital Grp Inc Inc. Vgi Pty stated it has 5.61M shares or 5.69% of all its holdings. Pitcairn invested in 0.07% or 63,966 shares.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE) by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 135,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,000 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769 on Friday, March 1. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8.