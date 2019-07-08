As General Electric Co (GE) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Lowered Its Stake by $493,506; Constellation Brands A (STZ) Holder Jacobs & Co Has Lifted Stake

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc A (STZ) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 7,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,077 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 17,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $197.49. About 652,181 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 53.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 54,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,596 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $485,000, down from 103,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 30.27 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/04/2018 – GE’s Advanced Gas Path Upgrades Generate $775 Million in Total Customer Value Annually; 02/05/2018 – BURJ’S CONTRACTOR GE COMMENTS IN STATEMENT IN KARACHI; 07/05/2018 – ServiceMax From GE Digital Announces Maximize World Tour 2018; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – GE BOARD NOMINEES ALL RECEIVE ENOUGH VOTES FOR ELECTION; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: GE scraps bonuses for top execs for first time in 126 years; 26/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- DATEX-OHMEDA AISYS CS2 ALADIN2 CASSETTE Cassettes are intended to be used to deliver anesthetic; 13/04/2018 – GE RESTATING EARNINGS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 21.88 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,197 shares to 35,677 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Mgmt Il invested in 0.01% or 10,500 shares. First Personal Financial reported 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 53,813 are owned by Glenview Commercial Bank Tru Dept. 24.00 million were reported by Wellcome Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 220,135 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 508,919 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs owns 11,302 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Montecito National Bank & Trust Trust holds 0.05% or 16,228 shares. Payden And Rygel owns 3,502 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 129,556 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Bell National Bank & Trust owns 24,198 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Proshare Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 1.09M shares. Field Main National Bank stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Buckingham Capital Mgmt Inc owns 21,741 shares. Valicenti Advisory owns 21,532 shares.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $587.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 3,859 shares to 109,868 shares, valued at $17.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 4,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,853 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

