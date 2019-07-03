As General Electric Co (GE) Market Value Rose, Shareholder First Allied Advisory Services Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.67 Million; Blackstone Group LP Increases Holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 57.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 296,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,916 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, down from 517,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.62. About 29.45 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/05/2018 – General Electric: Announces Orders With Saudi Cement, Dubai Electricity & Water, Ohgishma Power; 16/03/2018 – 87CD: General Electric Capital Corporation: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – RAFAKO SA RFK.WA – SAYS POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL HAS RESOLVED NOT TO APPEAL IN REGARDS TO OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT TENDER WON BY GE/ALSTOM; 24/04/2018 – General Electric to trial world’s largest wind turbine in Britain; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: `HIGHLY MOTIVATED’ IF OPPORTUNITIES TO DEAL W/INSURANCE; 18/04/2018 – GE Appliances Takes Up Residences at Louisville’s New Omni Development; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Power Rev $7.22B; 11/05/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – DIVIDEND WILL BE FUNDED BY DISTRIBUTION OF $.18 PER UNIT FROM BAKER HUGHES A GE COMPANY LLC TO ALL OF ITS MEMBERS, INCLUDING GE; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS finds buyer for wind portfolio interest

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.52. About 864,762 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co owns 10,858 shares. First Trust Lp has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Grs Advsrs Limited Liability reported 7.54% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 500 are owned by Optimum Inv Advisors. C V Starr & Com Inc owns 25,000 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 1,000 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp holds 42,125 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 6,451 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 43,178 shares. Arcadia Mgmt Corp Mi reported 5,000 shares. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Limited Liability Co holds 7,947 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Parkside Financial Bank & has 0.02% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 1,387 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,175 shares. Argi Invest Svcs Lc invested in 7,238 shares.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Doubling Down On Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s Yield – Seeking Alpha” on September 29, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: 7.9% Covered Yield And Capital Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 8.97% Yield (BXMT) – Forbes Now” published on July 05, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Rare Opportunity For High Yield And Safety – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2018.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. Marone Anthony F. JR had sold 287 shares worth $9,910.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 8.27M shares to 16.13 million shares, valued at $282.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,175 shares, and cut its stake in Tpg Re Fin Tr Inc.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 22.13 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “GE Bonds Are â€˜Stable,â€™ but Thatâ€™s Not a Call on the Business or GE Stock – Barron’s” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GE’s Jet Engine Business Continues Its Dominant Run – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why General Electric Cannot Explain The Run On The Bank – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kenya Airways and GE Aviation Sign Digital Flight Operations Agreement – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Iâ€™m Still Waiting on GE Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,485 shares to 29,882 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 47,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).