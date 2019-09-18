As General Electric Co (GE) Market Value Rose, Holder M Holdings Securities Has Decreased Position by $599,890; Park Avenue Securities Boosted Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsored Adr Isin#Us01609w1027 (BABA) by $314,171

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Adr Isin#Us01609w1027 (BABA) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 1,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 7,902 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 6,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Adr Isin#Us01609w1027 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179. About 7.39M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%; 14/03/2018 – Top-Performing China Fund Manager Says Alibaba, YY, Look Cheap; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 11/04/2018 – Alibaba spin-off eyes $150bn valuation; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA-LED INVESTORS TO BUY ABOUT 10% STAKE IN ZTO FOR $1.38B; 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba And Cainiao To Invest $1.38 Billion In Chinese Express Delivery Company ZTO — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 56.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 59,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 45,829 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $481,000, down from 105,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 35.25M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/03/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – CO, FINA ENERJI SIGNED AGREEMENT TO WORK ON POTENTIAL 8 WIND PROJECTS IN TURKEY PROVIDING UP TO 410 MW OF POWER BY DEC 31, 2020; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS `EVALUATING FURTHER PORTFOLIO ACTIONS’ FOR GE CAPITAL; 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SIGNED WITH FORESTALIA, GENERAL ELECTRIC AND MIROVA AN INNOVATIVE AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NINE SUBSIDY-FREE WIND FARMS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 300 MW AWARDED AT SPANISH RENEWABLE; 12/03/2018 – GE Canceled 2015 Equity Awards for Top Executives – Proxy; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 515.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 390.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett is not looking to buy all or part of General Electric, he told CNBC on Friday; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – STRATEGIC PORTFOLIO REVIEW ONGOING; 05/04/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS GE HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST AUDITOR KPMG

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $894.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Barclays Inter Term Corporate Bd Etf (ITR) by 36,797 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $50.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,092 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK).

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $295.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 10,714 shares to 225,002 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 3,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 18.00 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mathes invested in 0.32% or 58,200 shares. Staley Advisers Inc accumulated 0.04% or 45,811 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0.19% stake. Utd Fire Grp Inc reported 1.02% stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 365.57M shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Crestwood Gru Ltd Liability Com reported 76,061 shares stake. Logan Cap Management invested in 0.15% or 235,500 shares. Regents Of The University Of California reported 1.19% stake. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lc holds 331,526 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc accumulated 160,155 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Duff And Phelps Mngmt Com holds 0.01% or 95,278 shares. Jones Lllp, Missouri-based fund reported 18,023 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Macquarie Group holds 218,010 shares or 0% of its portfolio.