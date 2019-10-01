As General Electric Co (GE) Market Value Rose, Holder Electron Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Stake by $9.69 Million; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Boosted Its Position in Telus (TU) by $1.00 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 27,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 7.97M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $294.60M, up from 7.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.04. About 394,931 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 46.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 969,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.82M, down from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 42.91M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/04/2018 – GE ‘NOT COMFORTABLE’ FINANCING 100% MERCHANT ENERGY PROJECTS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 03/05/2018 – GE Warns It Might Put Subprime Lending Unit Into Bankruptcy Filing; 17/04/2018 – From sneakers to the Dow’s biggest loser: Skechers, General Electric may see big moves on earnings; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 04/04/2018 – GE Completes AGP Upgrades for Gas Turbines in Turkey and Iraq; 24/05/2018 – Flannery resists pressure for quick fixes at GE; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says he is not looking to buy General Electric

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33,756 shares to 4.32 million shares, valued at $139.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI) by 50,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 16.48 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin has invested 0.38% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Milestone Group Inc reported 10,861 shares. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The California-based Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0.3% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited owns 12,423 shares. 105,661 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited has 57,573 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 99,600 shares. 32.82M are held by Parametric Associate Llc. Appleton Prns Inc Ma has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Grimes And Communication reported 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5,146 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cap Advsrs Limited Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 481 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 77,308 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Price Michael F holds 200,000 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. On Friday, August 23 the insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W. Shares for $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR.