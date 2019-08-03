As General Electric Co (GE) Market Value Rose, Holder Cwh Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $3.70 Million; Holder Landscape Capital Management Raised Eaton Plc (ETN) Position

Cwh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 52.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc sold 410,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 372,813 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, down from 783,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 63.65 million shares traded or 25.68% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC – REDUCED INDUSTRIAL STRUCTURAL COSTS BY $805 MILLION AND ON TRACK TO EXCEED COST REDUCTION GOAL OF $2 BILLION IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – EXPECT TPS BUSINESS TO RETURN TO NORMALIZED MARGINS IN MEDIUM TERM; 11/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–603-CSI-802 – D/B PET/CT PH2 -GE Equipment Installation – Robley Rex VA; 20/04/2018 – GE reported first-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 16/05/2018 – GE BOOSTS CELL CULTURE MEDIA PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN AUSTRIA; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has ‘zero equity value,’ Bank of America says after deep dive analysis; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Net $70M; 25/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Movies, Shoes

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 248.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 7,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 10,831 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $873,000, up from 3,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $79.3. About 2.65 million shares traded or 20.91% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Cali Qlt (MCA) by 96,029 shares to 92,832 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Value Mun Income Tr (IIM) by 113,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,921 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Ltd Duration Inc Tr (FTF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings.