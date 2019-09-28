As General Electric Co (GE) Market Value Rose, Holder American Investment Services Lowered by $367,470 Its Stake; Addison Capital Company Lowered Stake in Facebook Class A (FB) by $439,680 as Share Price Rose

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 36,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 14,147 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149,000, down from 50,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 29.46 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – INCREASING APPETITE FOR LNG, AND LACK OF RECENT PROJECT FIDS POINTS TO LNG SUPPLY-DEMAND BALANCE TIGHTENING; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 09/03/2018 – Walter Bloomberg: GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS -SOURCES$GE; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 14/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- Uterine Electromyographic Monitor -Monica IF24 Interface System; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 12/04/2018 – 50UA: GE Capital European Funding: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Addison Capital Company decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company sold 2,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,410 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $465,000, down from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook: Mobile Advertising Rev Represented 91% of Advertising Rev for 1Q; 20/03/2018 – Meanwhile, Facebook’s slide has dropped its value back below Berkshire Hathaway; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook, Google and Amazon in talks to lease Park Tower, one of S.F.’s last empty; 28/05/2018 – Facebook is now labeling political ads to try and prevent another Russian situation. Via @KurtWagner8:; 12/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Tells Congress Regulation Is ‘Inevitable’ (Video); 05/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook hasn’t felt ‘any meaningful impact’ in its usage or business in the wake of its privacy scandal:; 28/03/2018 – Advertising Giants: A Quick Valuation Of Facebook And Alphabet; 10/04/2018 – Facebook launches bounty program for reports of data misuse by app developers; 09/05/2018 – Facebook announced earlier this month it’s prepping a separate dating feature to live inside the core Facebook app; 11/05/2018 – Congress finally published all of the political Facebook ads purchased by Russian groups hoping to sow discord before and after the 2016 U.S. election

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 17.38 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 0.06% or 36,394 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Washington Corp reported 6,500 shares stake. Proshare Advsr reported 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Triangle Securities Wealth reported 27,262 shares. Linden Advisors Lp invested in 301,395 shares. 208,302 were reported by Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 26,772 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 43,310 are owned by First Citizens Bank & Tru Company. Moreover, Rothschild Investment Il has 0.16% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). M Hldgs Secs reported 0.16% stake. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability accumulated 0.05% or 108,482 shares. First Personal Fin Serv reported 5,803 shares stake. Tctc Holdg Ltd Llc reported 507,040 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The owns 44.65 million shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock. Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S. 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AT&T Stock Is Doomed to Become the Next GE – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “GE Accounting Fraud Allegations Shrugged Off by Wall Street – Barron’s” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mixed GE Options Trades Suggest The Rally May Soon Run Out Of Steam – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley reinstates coverage on GE – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Baker Hughes, a GE Company a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Park Presidio Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 8.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 360,000 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability owns 2,240 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Deltec Asset Management Lc owns 3.21% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 76,027 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 3,584 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Llc invested in 38,841 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 5.84 million shares or 1.24% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alpine Glob Management owns 0.94% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 16,862 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd reported 518,523 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4.26 million shares. Cumberland owns 7,410 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 261,574 shares. Waverton Inv Mgmt stated it has 13,164 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. The New York-based First Manhattan Co has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).