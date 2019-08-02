As General Electric Co (GE) Market Value Rose, Greylin Investment Mangement Boosted Holding by $353,790; Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Shareholder Knott David M Lowered Its Holding by $513,000

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 39,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 266,030 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, up from 226,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 81.72M shares traded or 60.62% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 06/03/2018 – GE Healthcare Saves Providers Time and Money With More Workflows and New Analytics Solutions Powered by the Cloud; 09/03/2018 – GE explores divesting electrical engineering business: Report; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Segment Organic Revenue $23.82B, Down 4%; 09/04/2018 – HPE: HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE SIGNS MOU WITH SAUDI ARABIAN GE; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q GE Capital Rev $2.17B; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR ADJ EPS, FCF; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES LEASES TWELVE 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS; 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS SAYS CO GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 3.09 BLN RUPEES BY NTPC LIMITED

Knott David M decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 102,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The institutional investor held 510,847 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 613,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $522.50M market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.08. About 995,172 shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthe; 08/03/2018 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 1; 14/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA HAS SET A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 28, 2018 FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – CPRX FIRDAPSE GETS FDA PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRDAPSE PDUFA DATE NOV. 28; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: PDUFA Date Set for Nov 28, 2018

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Outdoor Brands Corporation by 60,000 shares to 390,000 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold CPRX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Co Ny accumulated 8,985 shares. Mangrove Prtnrs reported 2.36% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Dimensional Fund LP invested in 0% or 407,230 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares invested in 0% or 15,089 shares. Baker Bros Advsrs Lp has 2.90M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Voya Mngmt Lc accumulated 41,149 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Moreover, Vanguard Gp Inc has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 4.77 million shares. Tanaka Cap Mgmt holds 3.59% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 233,794 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 128,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Inc holds 1,703 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 297,238 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 2.31 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 124,260 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $80,750 activity.

Analysts await Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 150.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. CPRX’s profit will be $3.09 million for 42.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.