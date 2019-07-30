As General Electric Co (GE) Market Value Rose, Focused Wealth Management Boosted Position; First Manhattan Company Trimmed British Amer Tob Plc (BTI) Holding by $5.28 Million

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in British Amer Tob Plc (BTI) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 128,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 259,505 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.83 million, down from 388,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in British Amer Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 2.93 million shares traded or 75.06% up from the average. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 27.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500.

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 55,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,661 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 202,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 35.37M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/03/2018 – For first time ever, top GE execs earn no cash bonuses; 13/04/2018 – GE: 2017 EPS Reduced by 17c Before Tax Reform Effect; Estimate in 10-K Was for 16c; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 07/03/2018 – Centerpiece of K.I.E.L. Coastal Power Plant Complete; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – SULZER INDIA HAS BEEN CONTRACTED TO SUPPLY 21 BARREL-TYPE BOILER FEED PUMP SETS FOR GE POWER INDIA LIMITED; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,679 shares to 8,597 shares, valued at $15.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifescience (NYSE:EW) by 2,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

More notable recent British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “British American Tobacco: Investors’ Negativity Is Understandable, But The Numbers May Not Justify It – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “British American Tobacco – Classic Situation With More Reward Than Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on January 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why IQOS Could Completely Own the U.S. E-Cig Market – Motley Fool” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “British American Tobacco: Unjustified Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Tobacco Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Digitaljournal.com which released: “Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) and GE Healthcare (NYSE:GE) Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Standardized Automation and Bio-Production for Cellular Medicines – Press Release – Digital Journal” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “GE, Nio And More ‘Fast Money’ Final Trades For July 25 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Barrons.com published: “GE Stock Could Continue to Rally, Analyst Says – Barron’s” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “General Electric Investors Can Take Heart From This Number – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GE could benefit from 737 MAX grounding, bearish analyst says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 14,873 shares to 104,067 shares, valued at $8.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (QEMM) by 6,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,042 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (XOVR).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.