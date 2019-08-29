As General Electric Co (GE) Market Value Rose, Cobblestone Capital Advisors Boosted by $675,477 Its Stake; As Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Petroleum & Resources Has Lowered Holding by $1.72 Million

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 75,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 442,965 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 367,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 17.56 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 25/04/2018 – GE Sticks With KPMG as Auditor Despite Calls to End Relationship; 12/04/2018 – 50UA: GE Capital European Funding: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/03/2018 – GE Transportation Expands Multimodal Data Connectivity Capabilities with project44 Collaboration; 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corporation Receives GE Healthcare Life Sciences 2017 Distinguished Partner Award for Exceptional Applied Markets; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 21/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD – AS PART OF CONTRACT, CO TO PERFORM PRESSURE PART METALLURGY UPGRADATION FOR 3 SUPERCRITICAL 660MW SUPER CRITICAL STEAM GENERATORS; 05/03/2018 – The worst may soon be over for General Electric shareholders, says longtime analyst Nick Heymann; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Reduced Industrial Structural Costs by $805M; 13/03/2018 – GE Is Dow’s Laggard as JPMorgan Casts Doubt on Profit Forecast

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 42,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 26,200 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 69,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $48.1. About 385,318 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 36,375 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com invested 0.03% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 1.03M shares. 72,344 were accumulated by Cibc Mkts Corporation. Jnba Fincl Advisors has 0.41% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 46,880 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Llc holds 1.33% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 57,444 shares. 10,915 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Fifth Third State Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 510 shares. Moreover, Columbus Hill Cap LP has 5.01% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). 3.91M were accumulated by Geode Management Ltd Llc. Highstreet Asset Management invested in 28,022 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.32% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.02% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 81,299 shares. 10,960 were reported by First Hawaiian Bancshares. 134,896 were accumulated by Scout Invests Inc.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 44,918 shares to 4,629 shares, valued at $492,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,068 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 19.35M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Haverford reported 54,551 shares. 44,210 were reported by Bouchey Finance Grp Inc Limited. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested 0.06% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Company owns 27,012 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 6.53M shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability holds 67,503 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc invested in 764,500 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hsbc Holdings Pcl holds 0.38% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 21.07M shares. Washington owns 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 147,176 shares. Sequoia Advisors Ltd stated it has 110,155 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Community State Bank Na holds 0.18% or 87,369 shares in its portfolio. Qs Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 139,136 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 49,662 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsrs Inc invested 0.3% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

