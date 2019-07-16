As General Electric Co (GE) Market Valuation Rose, Tcw Group Boosted Position by $3.05 Million; Crow Point Partners Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $2.89 Million

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $57.68. About 3.73 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 338,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.53 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.29 million, up from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 22.93 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/03/2018 – 91SL: GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS “VERY CONCERNED” ABOUT METAL FATIGUE IN ENGINES; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 515.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 390.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 20/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: General Electric’s Earnings Call in Real-Time; 20/04/2018 – GE DISTRIBUTED POWER INCL JENBACHER, WAUKESHA GAS-ENGINE OPS; 02/04/2018 – Don Seiffert: BREAKING from @BOSBIZJess: $GE sells off part of health care division for $1B; 03/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE POWER NAMES TOP GLOBAL ENERGY EXECUTIVE RO; 19/04/2018 – John Lizzi, Executive Leader, Robotics at GE, to Deliver Keynote at Robotics Summit & Showcase

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DOJ wants more concessions in reported Dish/T-Mobile deal – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon provides unlimited calling, texting and data to customers impacted by Tropical Storm Barry in Louisiana – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Dow Futures Fall With Tech Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon adds 5G service to Denver and Providence – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Verizon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $590.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novocure Ltd by 9,033 shares to 7,160 shares, valued at $345,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Service Enterprise Gp (NYSE:PEG) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Management stated it has 0.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sns Fincl Limited Co stated it has 33,351 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Dakota Wealth Mgmt has 0.86% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hanseatic Mngmt Inc owns 7,845 shares. Kcm Limited Co reported 2.01% stake. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 113,724 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De has 0.16% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 48,720 were reported by Guild Investment. Patten Incorporated invested in 16,894 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,266 shares. Gladius Capital Management LP invested in 0% or 36,768 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 486,723 shares. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation has 0.73% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 274,906 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Inc owns 0.83% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 412,946 shares. Payden Rygel holds 2.77% or 641,900 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt & Goodson Inc reported 500 shares stake. Dearborn Prtnrs Lc owns 13,223 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt has 137,618 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). North Star Asset Management owns 0.15% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 182,509 shares. Spc Incorporated has 28,275 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Loeb Prns Corporation reported 0% stake. Perigon Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,858 shares. Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd Com invested 0.09% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 2.73 million shares in its portfolio. Strategic Financial has 73,791 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss owns 111.79 million shares. Montgomery Inv Mgmt Inc reported 0.19% stake. Greylin Mangement holds 266,030 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 5,405 shares to 34,546 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,108 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Tishman Speyer launching life science real estate arm in South Boston – Boston Business Journal” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intruders breach fence at U.S. GE Hitachi nuclear reactor – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GEâ€™s Crown Jewel Shines, Confuses in Paris – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “GE reaches contract deal with unions, including workers in Schenectady – Albany Business Review” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “State to use $86M from GE HQ sale to fund middle-income housing – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.