As General Electric Co (GE) Market Valuation Rose, Stearns Financial Services Group Lowered Its Holding by $520,533; Walt Disney (DIS) Holding Held by Beach Investment Counsel Inc

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 44.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 18,170 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 12,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $140.33. About 1.48M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 74.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 57,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 20,026 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 77,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.92. About 15.92 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 11/05/2018 – Ll BAO GE GROUP LTD 8102.HK – QTRLY REVENUE HK$101.6 MLN, UP 33.9%; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GE AND GE CAPITAL; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 23/03/2018 – Asian oil, gas producers stepping up activity after long lull; 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES SELECTS 30 ENGINES FROM GE AVIATION; 25/04/2018 – General Electric workers, shareholders protest at annual meeting; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 0.12% or 38.69M shares. Smith Salley And invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Forbes J M Com Llp holds 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 41,427 shares. Moreover, Anderson Hoagland & has 0.62% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 102,490 shares. 380,591 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Sys. Indiana And Inv Mgmt Com has 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 14,410 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 218,223 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cap Management Associate New York holds 0.28% or 18,100 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0.17% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 282,233 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 23,069 shares. 14,402 were reported by J Goldman And Limited Partnership. Moreover, Interest Inc Ca has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Lenox Wealth Management has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 25,715 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated reported 68.36M shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86 million and $529.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 86,382 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $13.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evergy Inc. by 169,488 shares to 25,423 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) by 139,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,661 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl. Group (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,117 are owned by Tru Department Mb State Bank N A. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) reported 1.74% stake. Minnesota-based Northrock Prns Ltd Company has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rampart Investment Limited Liability Company reported 67,606 shares. Ghp Investment invested in 52,293 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Co stated it has 16,019 shares. 21,615 are held by Private Trust Com Na. Zwj Counsel has 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,570 shares. 8.73 million are held by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Community State Bank Na has 36,146 shares. Novare Capital Mngmt Limited Com has 6,688 shares. Anchor Cap Advsr Limited stated it has 6,692 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4.52 million shares. Farallon Cap Limited Co holds 0.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 440,000 shares. 22.48M are held by Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Com.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.