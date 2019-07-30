As General Electric Co (GE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Alpine Partners Vi Has Trimmed Its Stake; Lennox Intl (LII) Market Valuation Rose While Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Boosted Stake

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $259.72. About 239,645 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Beijer Ref Agreement Covers Australia, Asia Businesses; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Separately Is in Process of Selling Real Estate in the Sydney Area Formerly Related to Its Business Operations There; 15/05/2018 – Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent; 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 54.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 1.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75 million, down from 2.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 42.29M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Reduced Industrial Structural Costs by $805M; 09/04/2018 – GE ‘NOT COMFORTABLE’ FINANCING 100% MERCHANT ENERGY PROJECTS; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 20/04/2018 – GE GE.N IN TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BUYERS OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS, INCLUDES JENBACHER AND WAUKESHA RECIPROCATING GAS ENGINES; 20/04/2018 – GE sets aside $1.5 billion for investigation settlement after talks with the Justice Department; 20/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE hunts for small oil, gas projects in Asia; 14/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- Uterine Electromyographic Monitor -Monica IF24 Interface System; 26/03/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes expects lower margins in turbomachinery business

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.42 million activity. Shares for $1.27M were sold by Sessa Daniel M on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,841 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.03% or 76,990 shares. Gw Henssler And Assoc reported 0.04% stake. Gemmer Asset Llc has invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 25,900 were reported by Andra Ap. Alps Advsrs reported 4,892 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 889 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 0% or 2,540 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.13% stake. Hanseatic Management has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa owns 0.28% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 10,345 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.07% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) or 18,182 shares. Regions Fin accumulated 181 shares or 0% of the stock. Seven Post Office Limited Partnership accumulated 59.3% or 317,158 shares. 10,500 were accumulated by Ameritas Invest Incorporated.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.92 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bonness Enter Inc owns 110,578 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advisors Gp Limited Liability owns 92,339 shares. Aull And Monroe Management Corporation holds 0.43% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 79,474 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 511,290 shares. Montgomery Invest Management reported 42,829 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.33% or 2.32M shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 70,978 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 319,100 shares. Taurus Asset Lc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 1.78 million shares. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Barnett & reported 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc owns 20,700 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Columbia Asset Mngmt invested 0.41% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). L S Advsrs holds 0.02% or 12,777 shares.

