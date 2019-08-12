As General Electric Co (GE) Market Valuation Rose, Laurion Capital Management LP Lowered by $4.02 Million Its Position; Oz Management LP Decreased Position in T Mobile Us (TMUS) by $48.53 Million as Stock Rose

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 61.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 446,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 280,985 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 727,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.07. About 15.52 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – @JJshout JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO EXPLORES WAYS TO DIVEST INSURANCE ASSETS; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q REV. $28.7B; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare Lunar: a) DPX NT, Model Numbers: LU8230,; 20/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE hunts for small oil, gas projects in Asia; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q Earnings Beat Is ‘Relief Rally’ (Video); 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 29/05/2018 – Tampa General Hospital and GE Healthcare Partner for Next Level Care Coordination; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO JOHN FLANNERY COMMENTS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME 350 U.S. CFM56-7B ENGINES WITHIN 20 DAYS — STATEMENT

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 703,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 2.21 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.49M, down from 2.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 389,988 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Crown Castle: Average of 5 Years and 7 Years Current Term Remaining on All Lease Agreements With T-Mobile and Sprint Respectively; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce $26 billion merger as soon as Sunday; 30/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE T-MOBILE’S IDR ‘BB+(EXP)’; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Getting Help From Trump Operatives in Deal for Sprint; 01/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Letting Sprint and T-Mobile Merge Is a Terrible Idea; 06/03/2018 T-Mobile is Cleaning Up Wireless, Gets Recognized as an EPA Green Power Partner; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile US CEO John Legere told CNBC that the carrier’s blockbuster buyout of Sprint will “super charge” competition and wireless speeds. via @cnbctech; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere Would Run Combined Company; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 28/03/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries: T-Mobile Issues Challenge – Change the World for Good

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 18.81 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.