As General Electric Co (GE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Hollencrest Securities Cut Holding; Lodge Hill Capital Has Boosted Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 50.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 43,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 42,477 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $446,000, down from 86,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 51.31 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids, sources say [21:50 GMT21 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/04/2018 – HPE: HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE SIGNS MOU WITH SAUDI ARABIAN GE; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: On Track to Exceed Cost Reduction Goal of $2B in 2018; 14/03/2018 – Nardelli: Would do anything to help GE; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 16/04/2018 – G&W Electric Collaborates with GE on New Integrated Recloser Relay for Distribution Automation Solutions to Improve Network Reliability; 02/04/2018 – TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD 1980.HK – FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.07 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 23/05/2018 – GE GE.N CEO PLANNING FOR NO RECOVERY IN HEAVY GAS POWER PLANT MARKET BEFORE END 2020; SEES NO PROFIT GROWTH IN 2018 – PRESENTATION

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.47 million, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multibillion-dollar contract: White House; 02/04/2018 – Amazon executives visited more than 10 of the final 20 cities bidding for the company’s HQ2; 13/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC – AMAZON HAS RECEIVED 53 REPORTS OF POWER BANKS OVERHEATING IN THE U.S., INCLUDING 1 REPORT OF CHEMICAL BURNS; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis have taken opposite stances on the “Rooney Rule” resolution; 03/04/2018 – Would Putin Go Postal Over Amazon?; 13/03/2018 – The recall covers six versions of the Amazon Basics portable battery; 28/03/2018 – Daily Caller: Trump Sets His Sights On Amazon And Jeff Bezos; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Trump Tweet, Buoys Postal Service; 30/05/2018 – MUMTALAKAT MOVES INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES CLOUD; 27/04/2018 – This analyst predicts Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $804.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 60,897 shares to 422,041 shares, valued at $43.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 8,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Health Care Spdr (XLV).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 16.48 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hourglass Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 14,800 shares. 11,405 were accumulated by Klingenstein Fields And Company Ltd. Old National Retail Bank In has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 19,490 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nottingham Advsr accumulated 18,998 shares. 77,010 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Liability. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 10,000 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv accumulated 33,878 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Newman Dignan Sheerar has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 33,100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.18% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 19.76M shares. Hm Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 25,057 shares. Next Fin Grp Inc reported 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc has 2.18 million shares. Ohio-based James Investment Research has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Jacobs Com Ca stated it has 41,662 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Battle looms over next B-52 engine contract, worth up to $7B – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “General Electric Stock Continues to Slowly Make a Case for Itself – Investorplace.com” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric: Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Baker Hughes, a GE Company a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why This General Electric News Is Huge for CEO Larry Culp – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $419.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Matls Inc by 510,000 shares to 376,500 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,008 shares, and cut its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AWS hires Cisco, Cumulus vet – Information – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Investors Should Look at This Number Before Buying Any Tech Stock – Nasdaq” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intensified Antitrust Scrutiny Could Weigh on AMZN Stock – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon adds mobile gaming Prime perks – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon bull expects softer margins – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Valiant Management LP has 6.66% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 1.99% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guyasuta Invest Advsr Inc stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hbk Invs Lp stated it has 1,370 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 4.54% or 233,136 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 31 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc has 2,850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Company has 3.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,152 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability holds 1,403 shares. Beech Hill Advsr stated it has 3,216 shares or 3.2% of all its holdings. 6,270 are held by Harvey Cap Management. Boston Family Office Limited invested in 11,846 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co holds 1.94% or 150,304 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 220,331 shares. Parkwood Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).