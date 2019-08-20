As General Electric Co (GE) Market Valuation Rose, Harris Associates LP Has Lowered Holding by $315.89 Million; Cumberland Advisors Upped Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Holding by $379,500; Shares Declined

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 15.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6. About 65.27M shares traded or 32.87% up from the average. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: CUTTING DRILLING COSTS IN TURNER SECTION OF PRB; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DOUG LAWLER SAYS ‘NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS’; 21/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS LP – EXPECT SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF UNRECOVERED COSTS RESULTING FROM CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT WILL BE RECOVERABLE IN SUBSEQUENT QUARTERS; 17/04/2018 – Element Fleet Issues US$1 billion of ABS Term Notes through Chesapeake Il; 03/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE CHESAPEAKE FUNDING II LLC, SERIES 2018-1;; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $733M; 15/05/2018 – Southeastern Asset Management In Exits Chesapeake Energy; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Leads Bipartisan Effort to Continue Funding Programs that Protect the Chesapeake Bay

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 35.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 86.69 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865.99M, down from 121.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.67. About 110.84 million shares traded or 79.54% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 20/04/2018 – GE hails `progress’ despite new crisis-era woes; 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – CONTRACT TO INSTALL FLUE GAS DESULPHURIZATION (FGD) SYSTEM AT SUPER THERMAL POWER PROJECT (STPP) IN TELANGANA; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 24/04/2018 – General Electric to trial world’s largest wind turbine in Britain; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $122.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Sends Engine Fan Blades to GE for Further Inspection; 14/03/2018 – Nardelli: Would do anything to help GE; 15/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA-EXEMPTED SHOP FLOOR EMPLOYEES AT SHAHABAD FACTORY FROM WORK DUE TO STEADY DECLINE OF ORDERS; CO WILL PAY FULL WAGES DURING THIS PERIOD

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invests Limited Liability holds 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 31,017 shares. Stonebridge Mgmt stated it has 220,135 shares. Proffitt And Goodson Inc stated it has 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability accumulated 6.24M shares. Mountain Lake Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 295,000 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Incorporated holds 29,950 shares. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 18,193 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.32% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 29.03M shares. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 1.11% or 22.52 million shares. The California-based Jacobs And Ca has invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0.54% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 19.35M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Addenda Cap reported 12,500 shares stake. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Llc invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Private Ocean Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 5,288 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.96 million activity. 34,836 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin. The insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00 million.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 235,621 shares to 13.75 million shares, valued at $625.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 16,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Livanova Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested in 7,000 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Service stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Virtu Financial Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 8.18M shares. Brandes Investment Ptnrs LP has 1.88 million shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Corp owns 11,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Huber Mgmt Llc has invested 3.77% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Loews Corporation reported 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Comerica Comml Bank holds 670,777 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cidel Asset Management Inc holds 478,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 277,656 shares. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 701 shares. Wealth Architects Llc accumulated 13,029 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Prudential Financial holds 612,472 shares.

