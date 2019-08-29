As General Electric Co (GE) Market Valuation Rose, Electron Capital Partners Upped Holding; Loeb Partners Cut Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $592.78 Million as Stock Value Declined

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 94.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 10,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 630 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.25M, down from 10,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 14.11 million shares traded or 8.08% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 657,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 2.10 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93 million, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 57.25 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/04/2018 – G&W Electric Collaborates with GE on New Integrated Recloser Relay for Distribution Automation Solutions to Improve Network Reliability; 12/03/2018 – Immelt had 72% pay cut after plunging profits hit GE; 07/03/2018 – Ailing Dow giant General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” Deutsche’s analyst John Inch says; 13/03/2018 – At GE, KPMG Keeps its 109-Year Streak Alive; 30/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE’s CEO of Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea departs; 17/04/2018 – ITALY’S GOVERNMENT SAYS HAS DECIDED TO USE SPECIAL POWERS ON LICENCE GIVEN BY AVIO SPA AND GE AVIO TO ARIANEGROUP FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF AEROSPACE MATERIAL; 25/04/2018 – GE CEO FLANNERY: RECENT PERFORMANCE `IMMENSELY DISAPPOINTING’; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 18/04/2018 – GE-SAFRAN TECHNICIANS BEING DEPLOYED TO SUPPORT LUV INSPECTION; 09/04/2018 – GE ‘NOT COMFORTABLE’ FINANCING 100% MERCHANT ENERGY PROJECTS

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. The insider Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00 million was made by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. The insider Strazik Scott bought $279,036. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 190,132 shares to 2.34 million shares, valued at $117.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 226,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

