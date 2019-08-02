As General Electric Co (GE) Market Valuation Rose, Cypress Asset Management Trimmed Its Position; Occidental Pete (OXY) Holder Citigroup Has Boosted Position by $36.13 Million as Valuation Declined

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 28.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 65,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 166,292 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 231,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 55.84M shares traded or 9.75% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids, sources say [21:50 GMT21 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 30/04/2018 – Apollo Looking to Build a `GE Capital of Tomorrow,’ Zelter Says; 25/04/2018 – GE OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 11/04/2018 – GE SIGNED LARGE SUPPLY PACT FOR JENBACHER GAS ENGINES IN RUSSIA; 17/04/2018 – INITIAL BIDS FOR GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID LIKELY THIS WEEK; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 ADJUSTED EPS (NON-GAAP) OF $0.16; 20/04/2018 – GE Earnings: That Went Better Than Expected — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS PURSUING OPTIONS TO DE-RISK GE CAPITAL – PRESENTATION; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS NEAR TERM, GE CUSTOMERS WOULD LIKELY BALK IF THE COMPANY WERE TO ATTEMPT TO RE-PRICE ITS BACKLOG HIGHER

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 196.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 547,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 825,612 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.66 million, up from 278,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $51.38. About 10.36M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, PepsiCo and Occidental Petroleum – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Occidental Increases Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum’s Possible Future Path – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Put) (NYSE:PXD) by 27,700 shares to 40,600 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legg Mason Etf Investment Tr by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (Put) (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bankshares invested in 0.08% or 14,367 shares. Washington Trust Savings Bank holds 0.1% or 9,543 shares in its portfolio. Alexandria Capital Lc reported 40,752 shares. Td Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Wespac Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 1.87% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 40,864 shares. Bkd Wealth Lc stated it has 4,047 shares. Parkside National Bank & holds 5,696 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. State Street reported 37.18M shares. Capital Intl Investors stated it has 10.47 million shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Savant Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 4,422 shares. Salem Investment Counselors accumulated 1,052 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.17% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1.22M shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Lc has invested 0.15% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moody Retail Bank Tru Division reported 0% stake. Westpac Banking Corp holds 99,113 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million worth of stock or 37,460 shares. The insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650. 15,000 shares were bought by Brown Oscar K, worth $724,200. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric: Aircraft Financing Unit Sale Could Be Credit Positive – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Carter Worth’s Long And Short Picks Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric: This Is What Matters, For Now – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “GE Stock Is Making the Right Moves to Build Investor Confidence – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Place Your Bet on GE Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 283 shares to 3,758 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 20,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crossvault Capital owns 18,059 shares. 48,596 are held by Walter Keenan Fin Consulting Company Mi Adv. Dsc Advisors LP accumulated 0.03% or 18,047 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 14,588 are owned by Pinnacle Llc. Mathes Com reported 51,600 shares. Homrich Berg has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Amer Research And Communication stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Puzo Michael J has 0.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Stelac Advisory Services Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 73,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.08% or 268,952 shares. Shine Inv Advisory holds 27,723 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 12,500 are owned by Addenda Capital. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability has 0.23% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 228,034 shares. 20,270 were reported by Leavell Investment Mngmt Inc.