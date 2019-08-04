As General Electric Co (GE) Market Valuation Rose, Alpine Partners Vi Lowered by $11.40 Million Its Holding; Marlowe Partners LP Has Boosted Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stake by $3.79 Million

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $121.2. About 1.22M shares traded or 26.78% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Above Peer Average; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 54.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 1.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75M, down from 2.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 64.30 million shares traded or 27.68% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – Safran CEO cautious on further Airbus jet output increases; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 04/04/2018 – GE Completes AGP Upgrades for Gas Turbines in Turkey and Iraq; 20/04/2018 – GE held back by crisis-era woes; 22/03/2018 – The Rewards Of Delivering Meals To Seniors — Meals On Wheels America And The Ad Council Focus On The Fulfillment Volunteers Ge; 16/04/2018 – GE POWER TO SERVICE EQUIPMENT IN 11 PLANTS OWNED BY PETROBRAS; 02/05/2018 – General Electric Anticipates Negative EU Merger Probe Decision; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 10/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Cooling Breakthrough to Deliver Maximum Performance at High Temperatures; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third State Bank invested in 23,536 shares. Norway-based Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Sei has 19,122 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 29,073 are held by Federated Investors Pa. Pictet Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Moreover, Vigilant Capital Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 1,000 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Company stated it has 35,548 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 686,445 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Limited has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Utah Retirement owns 19,052 shares. Los Angeles & Equity Rech has 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Vanguard Group holds 0.05% or 10.51M shares in its portfolio. Retirement Planning invested in 0.46% or 16,283 shares. Moreover, Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.63% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 41,545 shares. Horan Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kansas City Southern Announces Revised Service Metrics to Provide a More Complete View of Customer Service and Operational Performance – Business Wire” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “All Aboard Kansas City Southern? – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2018. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Rail Union Seeks U.S. Crews On Mexican Cross-Border Trains – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 73,306 are owned by Brandywine Trust. Everett Harris Ca reported 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 290,990 are owned by Shelter Mutual. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.11% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 890,665 shares. 99,915 are owned by Ims Capital Mgmt. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 0.01% or 2,300 shares in its portfolio. Macroview Management Lc accumulated 1,646 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cls Investments Lc owns 3,537 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Discovery Cap Management Lc Ct owns 3.61 million shares. Hl Fincl Ltd Liability Co holds 3.19 million shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.36% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Amp Cap Ltd invested 0.23% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Altfest L J holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1,800 shares. Caprock Group owns 388,553 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 29,018 shares to 42,713 shares, valued at $598,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “GE stock swings back to gains in wake of earnings and free cash flow beats, raised outlook – MarketWatch” on July 31, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Agilent, Amazon, American Water Works, Crocs, Deere, GE, Gilead, Slack, Teva and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Carter Worth’s Long And Short Picks Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How GE Investors Could Benefit From The Boeing Groundings – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Should the Owners of GE Stock Take Their Profits? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.