As General Electric Co Com (GE) Valuation Rose, Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Lifted by $4.27 Million Its Position; United Capital Financial Advisers Decreased Its Fly Leasing LTD (FLY) Holding as Stock Value Rose

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) by 20.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 21,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.57% . The institutional investor held 86,041 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, down from 107,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Fly Leasing Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $645.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 73,961 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q EPS 34c; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING – DEALS RELATING TO FLY’S ACQUISITION OF 55 AIRBUS NARROW-BODY AIRCRAFT APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Rev $88.8M

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 116.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 427,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 794,664 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.34 million, up from 367,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 10.58M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Aviall Will Distribute Components to Support Maintenance, Repair of GE T700 Engine Models; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: `HIGHLY MOTIVATED’ IF OPPORTUNITIES TO DEAL W/INSURANCE; 07/03/2018 – GE SAYS ITS USE OF IMPORTED METAL AFFECTED BY TARIFFS `MINIMAL’; 10/05/2018 – GE to Buy Energy Stakes for $3.1 Billion as Alstom Confirms Exit; 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – SULZER INDIA HAS BEEN CONTRACTED TO SUPPLY 21 BARREL-TYPE BOILER FEED PUMP SETS FOR GE POWER INDIA LIMITED; 04/04/2018 – GE’s Advanced Gas Path Upgrades Generate $775 Million in Total Customer Value Annually; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Operating Profit $2.745B, Up 15%; 17/05/2018 – GE HEALTHCARE & FITTRACE REPORT COLLABORATION; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF 2019

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $15.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 64,399 shares to 836,171 shares, valued at $24.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 4,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core International Aggt Bd Etf.

Analysts await Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.91 EPS, up 154.67% or $1.16 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FLY’s profit will be $59.28M for 2.72 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Fly Leasing Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.52% negative EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 2,847 shares to 235,749 shares, valued at $26.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Mtrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,354 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

