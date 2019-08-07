As General Electric Co Com (GE) Stock Value Rose, Ipg Investment Advisors Decreased Holding by $249.97 Million; Valiant Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position in Facebook (FB) as Stock Rose

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85M, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $526.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $184.51. About 18.04M shares traded or 6.81% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAYS AFTER LAST WEEK’S LEARNING, IMMEDIATELY BANNED CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA FROM USING ANY OF FACEBOOK’S SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Throws More Cash at a Tough Problem: Stamping Out Bad Content; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMMENTS IN FACEBOOK POST AHEAD OF SENATE HEARING; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Designing Own Computer Chips, Says Bloomberg — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL – 25-GAME PACKAGE OF WEEKLY BROADCASTS TO BE DISTRIBUTED EXCLUSIVELY ON FACEBOOK WATCH IN U.S. VIA MLB LIVE SHOW PAGE; 05/04/2018 – Facebook sent a doctor on a mission to ask hospitals to share patient data; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Pingree: Calling for More Oversight After Congressional Facebook Hearings; 17/04/2018 – The new aim of “building fast and failing fast” is much akin to Facebook’s retired “move fast and break things” mantra; 09/05/2018 – IAC quarterly profit surges on Match, ANGI Homeservices strength; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Castro on Facebook Personal Data Usage (Audio)

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 25,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 26,964 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.37M, down from 51,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 63.59 million shares traded or 24.63% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corporation Receives GE Healthcare Life Sciences 2017 Distinguished Partner Award for Exceptional Applied Markets; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 20/04/2018 – Is GE’s Bounceback for Real? — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – General Electric restates 2016 and 2017 earnings; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Healthcare Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corporation Receives GE Healthcare Life Sciences 2017 Distinguished Partner Award for Exceptional Applie; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – SOLUTION WILL ENABLE ALMOST DOUBLE TRAFFIC IN CHANNEL TUNNEL; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Industrial Orders $27.4B, Up 10%

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.78 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00M shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $121.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

