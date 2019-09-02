As General Electric Co Com (GE) Stock Rose, United American Securities Upped Its Position by $2.15 Million; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Boosted Its Stake in Kb Financial Group (KB) by $510,526 as Stock Declined

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 956.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 239,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 264,045 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 40.04M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 15/03/2018 – General Electric’s Aviation division has put its new GE9X engine into the sky for the first time; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FAA to order inspections of jet engines after Southwest blast; 28/03/2018 – GE Gets a Warren Buffet Boost (Video); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 02/04/2018 – Baker Hughes explores sale of gas metering business; 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclsuive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 05/03/2018 – Kane WU: Chinese firms prepare bids for GE lighting operations; 05/03/2018 – 67FT: GE Capital UK Funding: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 CONTINUING OPERATIONS EPS (GAAP) OF $0.04; 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS PURSUING OPTIONS TO DE-RISK GE CAPITAL – PRESENTATION

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28M, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $32.51. About 240,352 shares traded or 80.09% up from the average. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

More notable recent KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “KB Home Stock Wins 4 Upgrades in 2 Days – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How KB Home’s (NYSE:KBH) Shareholders Feel About The 87% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01 billion and $495.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 5,105 shares to 200,440 shares, valued at $36.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 15,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470,980 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of stock or 105,600 shares. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Seidman Leslie also bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23.