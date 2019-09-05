As General Electric Co Com (GE) Shares Rose, Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Lowered Its Holding by $970,677; Saturna Capital Stake In Intuit (INTU) Was Lifted

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 22.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 107,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 367,641 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, down from 475,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.94. About 50.15 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – More delays in GE power plants a worry for Pakistan’s ruling party; 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Bonuses to Most Executives in 2017 – Proxy Filing; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 09/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 19/04/2018 – General Electric sets out on road to regaining investors’ trust; 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids; 22/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 3 RUPEES PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: REVIEWING PORTFOLIO IN A `DELIBERATE WAY’; 22/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 23/03/2018 – Asian oil, gas producers stepping up activity after long lull

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 0.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 468,909 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.58M, up from 467,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $290.19. About 424,023 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. Shares for $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23. 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00M on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 17.19 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2,276 shares to 8,194 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Sml Cap Etf (SCHA) by 5,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Advsr Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 929,216 shares. Adirondack Com has 0.26% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Howard reported 78,600 shares stake. Mai owns 46,373 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Beaumont Finance Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 28,877 shares. Brinker Inc stated it has 63,332 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Comm holds 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 14.83M shares. Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 13,114 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Inc has 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 42,492 shares. Eastern Bank holds 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 158,087 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 16,641 shares. The Massachusetts-based S&Co has invested 0.43% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management stated it has 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Birinyi invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Voya Lc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 59,972 shares to 161,971 shares, valued at $28.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,049 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Class B (NYSE:UPS).

