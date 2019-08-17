As General Electric Co Com (GE) Market Valuation Rose, Whittier Trust Co Cut Position; As Anthem (ANTM) Valuation Rose, Holder Loews Boosted Stake

Loews Corp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 952.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 22,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $275.54. About 776,357 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 58.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 175,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 124,138 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 300,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.71B market cap company. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 248.88 million shares traded or 310.88% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 06/03/2018 – GE Healthcare Saves Providers Time and Money With More Workflows and New Analytics Solutions Powered by the Cloud; 12/03/2018 – GE Awarded New Equity Awards to CEO, CFO in February – Proxy; 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES SELECTS 30 ENGINES FROM GE AVIATION; 14/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- Uterine Electromyographic Monitor – Monica Novii Wireless Patch System; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – PRELIMINARY GE SHAREHOLDER VOTE TOTALS ANNOUNCED AT MEETING; 16/03/2018 – 87CD: General Electric Capital Corporation: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – HAS MORE THAN $200 MLN IN ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS IN MEXICO, RUSSIA AND GERMANY; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 30,140 shares to 249,327 shares, valued at $13.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1 by 1,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.87 million activity. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock. Shares for $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

