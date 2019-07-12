As General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Valuation Rose, Paloma Partners Management Company Lifted by $325,980 Its Stake; Cantillon Capital Management Position In Aon Plc (AON) Was Boosted

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 83.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 36,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, up from 43,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 37.44M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS; 17/04/2018 – Barron’s: GE Rises on Potential Deal for Jenbacher Unit; 22/03/2018 – Eurotunnel and GE Partner to Increase Traffic in Channel Tunnel; 16/05/2018 – GE: $200M GAS TURBINE ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY-AGREEMENTS SIGNED WITH ALSTOM AND GENERAL ELECTRIC FOR MANUFACTURING, MAINTENANCE OF ELECTRIC, DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO sees no profit growth at power unit this year; 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former exec says; 09/03/2018 – General Electric is exploring a sale of the electrical engineering business which it acquired for $3.2 billion in 2011; 23/05/2018 – GE COMMENTS IN SLIDES AHEAD OF EPG PRESENTATION; 16/04/2018 – GE SIGNS $300M TRANSACTIONAL SERVICES DEAL

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $197.47. About 441,996 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,070 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $179.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 9,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.93M shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Ozk by 66,859 shares to 121,213 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Idx (Put) (IWM) by 169,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,000 shares, and cut its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW).

