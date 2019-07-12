As General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Stock Rose, Shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Position by $1.80 Million; As Buenaventura (BVN) Share Price Declined, Somerset Capital Management Llp Lifted Its Stake

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Buenaventura (BVN) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 162,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.64 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Buenaventura for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 930,864 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN SAYS YANACOCHA WILL BECOME COPPER MINE; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q REV. $316.9M; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 33.35 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN BOOSTED SYY, BK, GE IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – GE Appliances Takes Up Residences at Louisville’s New Omni Development; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital to Buy Revenue-Cycle From GE Healthcare for $1.05B Cash; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q Earnings Beat Is ‘Relief Rally’ (Video); 28/03/2018 – GE Gets a Warren Buffet Boost (Video); 23/05/2018 – GERMAN SOLAR BATTERY MAKER SONNEN SAYS SECURES 60 MLN EUROS IN FUNDING FROM SHELL VENTURES, OTHER INVESTORS; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4.3 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palouse Inc holds 67,267 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Fosun Interest Ltd has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability Co has 0.13% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Shelter Retirement Plan reported 179,400 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund has invested 0.38% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.25% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Somerville Kurt F accumulated 56,897 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 19.57M shares or 0.18% of the stock. Grassi Invest Management holds 505,500 shares. First Citizens Natl Bank And accumulated 43,310 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.03% or 345,444 shares. 1.09M are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Ima Wealth owns 10,626 shares.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 750,000 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $90.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,000 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.06 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.