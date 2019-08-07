As General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Stock Rose, Holder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Position by $1.80 Million; Wayfair (W) Holder Prescott General Partners Has Decreased Its Stake by $102.27 Million as Stock Declined

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 63.59 million shares traded or 24.63% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/04/2018 – GE EXPLORES HYBRID DEALS, SPINOFFS IN STRATEGIC REVIEW – WSJ, CITING; 27/03/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT IS SAID TO HIRE GE CAPITAL’S ADAM JOHNSON; 20/04/2018 – GE’s transportation business is valued at about $7 billion; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 ADJUSTED EPS (NON-GAAP) OF $0.16; 26/04/2018 – General Electric Co. vs University of Virginia Patent Foundation | FWD Entered | 04/26/2018; 10/04/2018 – Uganda Awards Refinery Deal to GE After Earlier Contracts Dumped; 23/05/2018 – as first reported by me $GE; 19/04/2018 – G.E. Makes a Sharp `Pivot’ on Digital; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 21/05/2018 – GE TO GET $2.9B IN CASH AT CLOSING

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 691,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 3.52 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.04M, down from 4.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $122.59. About 2.27 million shares traded or 56.16% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 19/03/2018 – Wayfair Earns Top Spot in Email Effectiveness Study; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to Its Bd of Directors; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 20/03/2018 – Wayfair Mobile Shopping App Can Turn Virtually Every Home into a Furniture Showroom; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 22/03/2018 – Wayfair Adding 450 Jobs In New York — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 950,000 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $324.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 750,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “GE Stock Could Continue to Rally, Analyst Says – Barron’s” on July 09, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “GE’s stock falls again, extends post-earnings loss streak to 5 sessions – MarketWatch” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Finally Time to Go Long GE Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Best And Worst 401(k) Strategies – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Forget GE — This Restructuring Industrial Giant Is a Better Buy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “W. Paul Jones to Join JCPenney Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wayfair’s Long-Term Business Model May Be Broken – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wayfair: All Sizzle But No Steak – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wayfair: Expect Another Capital Raise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.