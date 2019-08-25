As General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Stock Price Rose, Taconic Capital Advisors LP Lowered by $1.80 Million Its Stake; Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Market Valuation Rose While Westfield Capital Management Company LP Trimmed Its Stake by $2.53 Million

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 10,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 656,538 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.61 million, down from 667,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $302.68. About 166,372 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNIT AWARDED AN EXTENSION TO ITS MISSION OPERATIONS AND INTEGRATION SERVICE CONTRACT FROM NASA; 22/05/2018 – Teledyne Brown Engineering Awarded Large Business Subcontractor of the Year; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ISCO WILL BE PROVIDING KUWAIT MPW WITH A FLOW MONITORING SOLUTION; 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 28/03/2018 – Teledyne Announces Record Order from Kuwaiti Government for Teledyne ISCO’s Industry-Leading Flow Monitoring Solutions; 02/04/2018 – Teledyne Marine Receives Spotlight on New Technology Award; 24/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N – TELEDYNE E2V AWARDED SECOND PHASE OF EUR 42 MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CUSTOM IMAGE SENSORS FOR ESA PLATO MISSION; 24/05/2018 – Teledyne e2v awarded second phase of €42M contract to provide custom image sensors for ESA PLATO mission; 29/03/2018 – Teledyne DALSA will preview its newest multi-line CMOS camera at The Vision Show

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 128.64 million shares traded or 99.06% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 23 Points as GE Jump Not Enough — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Goes Below 50D-MA: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – GE RESTATING EARNINGS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 24/04/2018 – General Electric to trial world’s largest wind turbine in Britain; 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Begor Is Former GE Executive; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/05/2018 – Flannery resists pressure for quick fixes at GE; 09/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Ltd Ltd Liability invested in 480 shares. Evanson Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 18,461 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 800 shares. Town And Country National Bank And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 36,609 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corp reported 8,246 shares stake. Smith Moore And Company reported 32,479 shares. Bonness has 110,578 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. 352,702 are held by Mariner Ltd. Johnson Group Inc Inc holds 0.05% or 51,821 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has invested 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Schwerin Boyle Management Inc stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc reported 27,012 shares stake. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 1.97% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Natixis reported 4.40 million shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Patten Group accumulated 0.06% or 13,255 shares.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 415,000 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $35.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Innoviva Inc.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.96 million activity. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. The insider Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500. Cox L Kevin had bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) by 87,150 shares to 832,800 shares, valued at $29.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 46,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 396,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TDY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 10.10% less from 32.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs LP invested in 23,276 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 234 shares. 2,710 were accumulated by Wesbanco National Bank & Trust. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc accumulated 133,681 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Comml Bank Of has 0% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 1,500 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% or 18,988 shares in its portfolio. 207,867 were reported by Charles Schwab. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) or 9,965 shares. Raymond James Associate accumulated 0.02% or 61,007 shares. Pnc Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). First Citizens National Bank & Company has invested 0.06% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 157,370 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Connable Office reported 2,175 shares.