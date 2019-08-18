As General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Jd Capital Management Has Raised Its Position; Spirit Of America Management Has Upped Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Holding

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 26,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 409,746 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59M, up from 383,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 272,717 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A CHANGE OF VIPER’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 24/05/2018 – BIRIMIAN LTD ANNOUNCES GOVERNMENT OF MALI APPROVAL FOR MINING OF VIPER AND N’TIOLA AREAS OF INTEREST; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q OPER INCOME $62.4M, EST. $61.2M; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 20/03/2018 – VIPER NETWORKS BUYS GLOBAL SERVICES INTL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viper Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNOM); 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-

Jd Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc bought 162,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 820,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 247.52M shares traded or 306.13% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY-AGREEMENTS SIGNED WITH ALSTOM AND GENERAL ELECTRIC FOR MANUFACTURING, MAINTENANCE OF ELECTRIC, DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES; 23/03/2018 – Asian oil, gas producers stepping up activity after long lull; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 25/04/2018 – General Electric workers, shareholders protest at annual meeting; 13/04/2018 – GE – CHANGES TO LONG-TERM SERVICE AGREEMENT ACCOUNTING SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED ALL INDUSTRIAL BUSINESSES EXCEPT RENEWABLE ENERGY, HEALTHCARE, CURRENT & LIGHTING; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 20/04/2018 – GE’s transportation business is valued at about $7 billion; 09/03/2018 – GE IS SAID TO EXPLORE SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING UNIT: RTRS; 04/04/2018 – GE’s AGP Solution Installed on 435 Units in 39 Countries; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Aviall Will Distribute Components to Support Maintenance, Repair of GE T700 Engine Models

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 93,295 shares to 673,983 shares, valued at $10.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 4,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,600 shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.87 million activity. 55,248 shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W, worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares.