As General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Jd Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding; Vigilant Capital Management Raised Its Total S A Adr F 1 Adr Rep 1 Ord (TOT) Stake by $526,075 as Market Value Declined

Jd Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc bought 162,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 820,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 23.20M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – The industrial conglomerate revealed it expects no profit growth this year in its already stagnant GE power business; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER’S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR; 25/04/2018 – Safran CEO cautious on further Airbus jet output increases; 25/03/2018 – The Long Shadow of GE Capital Looms Over GE; 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS SAYS CO GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 3.09 BLN RUPEES BY NTPC LIMITED; 04/05/2018 – IBD: GE Warns This Unit May File For Bankruptcy Amid Lawsuits; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 19/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker CFM over proposed FAA inspections

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total S A Adr F 1 Adr Rep 1 Ord (TOT) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 9,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 219,654 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22M, up from 210,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A Adr F 1 Adr Rep 1 Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.94. About 379,552 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 11/04/2018 – Total Becomes Operator of the North Platte Discovery; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 11/04/2018 – Total Acquires Several Assets in the Gulf of Mexico; 24/05/2018 – TOTAL’S POUYANNE SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT IRAN SANCTIONS EXEMPTION; 20/03/2018 – TOTAL’S MATEILLE SAYS LOGISITICS ARE 30% OF PRICE OF LNG; 24/05/2018 – TOTAL TO TAKE 10% STAKE IN ARCTIC LNG2 PROJECT: CHALLENGES; 16/05/2018 – $FP.FR: Total won’t be in a position to continue the SP11 project in Iran & will have to unwind all related operation before 4 Nov. unless a waiver is granted to the company by the U.S! – ! $FP.FR; 16/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: US Withdrawal From the JCPOA: Total’s Position Related to the South Pars 11 Project in Iran; 14/05/2018 – Total to Develop Gas Resources in Oman; 27/03/2018 – Total SA (EN): Total becomes a founding partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to invest in the new energy sector in China –

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $716.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 24,423 shares to 254,761 shares, valued at $20.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Fundamental Intl Small Co Etf (FNDC) by 38,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,761 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

