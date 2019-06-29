As General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Jd Capital Management Has Increased Its Position; Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Increased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Jd Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc bought 162,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 820,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 43.99M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 12/03/2018 – Medical Imaging Market in APAC: Analysis & Forecasts Report (2017-2021) with Key Players GE Healthcare, Koninklíjke Philips, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, and Fujifilm – ResearchAndMarkets; 21/05/2018 – QATPL, HEI AND GE START OF COMBINED CYCLE OPS AT BHIKKI; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 05/03/2018 YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 17/05/2018 – WESTPAC NAMES CAROLYN MCCANN GE FOR CUSTOMER/CORP. RELATIONS; 15/05/2018 – GE GETS AGP ORDER WITH OHGISHMA POWER; 22/05/2018 – S. John Tilak: Nice scoop from @davidj_french | Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 10/05/2018 – Alstom signs $3 billion agreement with GE to exit energy joint ventures

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 1,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,693 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.41M, up from 94,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 30/03/2018 – Programs like Connections and a revamped reviews process called Forte are important because Amazon wants to better understand its workforce, now estimated to be the second largest in the U.S; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 26/04/2018 – Amazon: Seeing ‘Remarkable’ Acceleration in AWS Growth; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BEGINNING MAY 9 THROUGH MAY 15, SHOPPERS WILL BE ABLE TO PURCHASE 20-STEM TULIP BOUQUETS AT REDUCED PRICE OF $15 IN U.S. & $18 IN CANADA; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, which closed at $60.49 per share on March 9, 2009, has risen more than 2,000 percent since then; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL reach $130 mln streaming deal for Thursday night games; 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue; 24/05/2018 – AMZN DEVICE MISTOOK BACKGROUND CHAT AS ‘SEND MESSAGE’ COMMAND

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt holds 0.8% or 220,135 shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Limited Liability has invested 3.57% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). At Bancorporation accumulated 0.12% or 97,046 shares. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.2% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Brown Capital Limited Liability Company owns 24,067 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments holds 0.02% or 245,882 shares. 26,964 were accumulated by Ipg Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability. Hsbc Plc invested in 21.07 million shares or 0.38% of the stock. 13,110 were accumulated by Notis. 4,949 are owned by City. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Crestwood Advisors Grp Ltd Liability Company has 54,361 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00M and $985.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 1.15 million shares to 463,795 shares, valued at $16.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Co has invested 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amer National Ins Tx has 29,070 shares for 2.72% of their portfolio. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd invested 2.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wisconsin Capital Ltd Liability has 2,015 shares. Albion Group Inc Incorporated Ut stated it has 11,809 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated owns 808 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 1,115 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Churchill Mngmt accumulated 9,633 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt owns 180 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel owns 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 302 shares. 5,816 are owned by Osher Van De Voorde Invest Mngmt. 85,139 are held by Cibc World Mkts. Northern Tru Corp reported 4.94 million shares. Granite Point Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,500 shares. Pennsylvania-based Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa has invested 2.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

