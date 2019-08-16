As General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Share Value Rose, Jd Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $1.46 Million; Legal & General Group Plc Continues to Hold Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Jd Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc bought 162,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 820,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.31B market cap company. The stock increased 8.55% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $8.69. About 199.55M shares traded or 246.80% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Power Rev $7.22B; 19/04/2018 – John Lizzi, Executive Leader, Robotics at GE, to Deliver Keynote at Robotics Summit & Showcase; 16/05/2018 – GE’s Natural Gas Solutions on block via JPM; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Ltd; 05/03/2018 – GE could rally 50 percent this year: Analyst; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About It’s Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 20/04/2018 – GE GE.N IN TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BUYERS OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS, INCLUDES JENBACHER AND WAUKESHA RECIPROCATING GAS ENGINES

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 19.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 1.27 million shares as the company's stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 7.83M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $508.73 million, up from 6.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $63.27. About 4.05M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq" on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "RBC On Gilead: 'A Compelling Opportunity To Build A Long-Term Position' – Benzinga" published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Health Care Sector Update for 07/24/2019: GILD,GHDX,EFII,EW,SGEN – Nasdaq" on July 24, 2019.

