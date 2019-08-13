As General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Market Valuation Rose, Jd Capital Management Has Raised by $1.46 Million Its Position; Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Shareholder Guinness Asset Management LTD Lifted Its Stake by $2.89 Million

Jd Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc bought 162,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 820,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.90B market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 60.98M shares traded or 18.02% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GE PRESENTATION AT EPG CONFERENCE ENDS; 15/03/2018 – General Electric’s Aviation division has put its new GE9X engine into the sky for the first time; 02/04/2018 – Iraq signs contract with Baker Hugues, GE to process natural gas produced with crude oil; 13/04/2018 – GE’s 2017 Loss Widens as Results Restated After Accounting Shift; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare: a) Prodigy, Model Numbers: LU7248, LU8905,; 10/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Cooling Breakthrough to Deliver Maximum Performance at High Temperatures; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Operating Margin 10.2%, Up 60 Basis Points; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 20/04/2018 – Cramer: GE’s new CEO ‘needs to be rewarded’ for cleaning up its accounting; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Health IT Assets in $1 Billion Private-Equity Deal

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 107,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 433,766 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 million, up from 326,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 260,433 shares traded or 3.15% up from the average. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16

Since May 23, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12.

