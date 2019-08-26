As General Elec Co (GE) Stock Rose, Spinnaker Trust Trimmed Its Position by $434,592; Holder 1492 Capital Management Has Boosted Parsley Energy (PE) Holding

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 417.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 106,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 131,759 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 25,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 2.07M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in General Elec Co (GE) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 48,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 82,313 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 130,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in General Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 44.26M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – GE HOLDERS WILL GET A 50.1% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN COMBINED CO; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 10/05/2018 – Alstom signs $3 billion agreement with GE to exit energy joint ventures; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS looks to sell wind portfolio stake; 11/04/2018 – GE SAYS AGREEMENT WITH GREENTECH ENERGY COMPANY IS FOR 21 JENBACHER GAS ENGINES WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 26 MW TO BE DELIVERED BY YEAR-END 2018; 25/05/2018 – OwensAssetFund: $GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources sa; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR ADJ EPS, FCF; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare Lunar: a) DPX NT, Model Numbers: LU8230,; 12/04/2018 – Morningstar: GE Explores Hybrid Deals, Spinoffs in Strategic Review; 11/05/2018 – Ll BAO GE GROUP LTD 8102.HK – QTRLY REVENUE HK$101.6 MLN, UP 33.9%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Co has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Signaturefd Lc accumulated 0% or 202 shares. 225,749 were accumulated by Citigroup. Axa reported 249,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Teton Advisors reported 44,000 shares. Us Bancshares De holds 1.30 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Stifel Fin accumulated 98,320 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 82,921 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co accumulated 25,284 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 39,204 shares. 211,519 were accumulated by Amp Cap Invsts Ltd. Proxima Cap Management Limited Liability invested 3.19% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Hap Trading Lc holds 10,458 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 14.04M shares. 5.51 million were reported by Invesco.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 2,916 shares to 1,782 shares, valued at $368,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 20,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,063 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Finl Network Inc.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Total Usd Bond Mar (IUSB) by 110,127 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $69.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 4,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Short Income Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning holds 0.07% or 232,896 shares. 18,461 were reported by Evanson Asset Mngmt Lc. Barrett Asset Mngmt stated it has 30,619 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bancorp Of Hawaii has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 110,115 shares. Psagot Invest House has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Private Asset Mngmt invested in 70,710 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Garrison Asset Mngmt Lc reported 40,616 shares. Capital Int Limited Ca reported 0.03% stake. Lincoln Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 50,086 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Martin & Incorporated Tn owns 66,699 shares. Brown Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 24,067 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 2.61% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Boston Family Office Llc reported 67,503 shares. Iowa Natl Bank reported 34,817 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management reported 103,780 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. 34,836 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23. 331,684 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was made by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of stock. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300.