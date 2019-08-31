As General Elec Co (GE) Stock Price Rose, Spinnaker Trust Has Lowered by $434,592 Its Stake; Epoch Investment Partners Has Boosted Dollar Gen New (DG) Stake by $9.61 Million

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in General Elec Co (GE) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 48,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 82,313 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 130,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in General Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 46.97 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS finds buyer for wind portfolio interest; 19/04/2018 – Commentary: General Electric is the only earnings report that matters right now, via @TradingNation; 16/04/2018 – G&W Electric Collaborates with GE on New Integrated Recloser Relay for Distribution Automation Solutions to Improve Network Rel; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – HAS MORE THAN $200 MLN IN ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS IN MEXICO, RUSSIA AND GERMANY; 09/04/2018 – GE ‘NOT COMFORTABLE’ FINANCING 100% MERCHANT ENERGY PROJECTS; 18/04/2018 – Southwest not inspecting all CFM engines; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Backs 2018 Target of Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.07; 04/04/2018 – POLAND’S ENERGA SAYS PICKS GE POWER AND ALSTOM POWER FOR CONSTRUCTION OF ITS OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT; 16/04/2018 – General Electric Company: Doc re: GE files Form 8-K

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 80,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.38M, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $156.09 lastly. It is up 36.56% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 14,918 shares to 68,079 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 89,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.32M shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00 million was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. On Thursday, May 23 LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,600 shares to 26,415 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Japan Smallcap Divid (DFJ).