As General Elec Co (GE) Shares Rose, Spinnaker Trust Lowered by $434,592 Its Stake; Unilever N.V (UN) Holder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Cut Stake by $315,462 as Market Value Declined

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in General Elec Co (GE) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 48,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 82,313 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 130,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in General Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 124.98 million shares traded or 94.20% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 24/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 24); 28/03/2018 – “In many ways, GE’s current situation fits the profile of an ideal Warren Buffett investment,” the firm’s analyst writes; 17/05/2018 – GE HEALTHCARE & FITTRACE REPORT COLLABORATION; 27/03/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT IS SAID TO HIRE GE CAPITAL’S ADAM JOHNSON; 16/05/2018 – GE Unveils Cross-Fleet Gas Turbine Capabilities That Can Increase Performance and Reliability of Other OEM Fleets; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL BOSS EYES MORE TRACK, FREIGHT CARS, GE LOCOMOTIVES; 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – AWARDED LARGE PUMPS ORDERS FROM GE POWER INDIA LIMITED; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: OLEKSY v. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2225 – 2018-04-09; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Taps Former GE Executive Begor as CEO

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Unilever N.V (UN) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 5,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 39,035 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 44,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $60.04. About 1.37 million shares traded or 25.25% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER APPOINTS CEO SANJIV MEHTA AS CHAIRMAN; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but; 19/04/2018 – Vivendi, ABB and Unilever are among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Thursday morning; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder baulks at London HQ move; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS – APPOINTS SANJIV MEHTA AS CHAIRMAN; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion; 07/03/2018 – FIRE AT UNILEVER PRODUCTION FACILITY IN ROTTERDAM: FIRE DEPT; 14/03/2018 – UNILEVER IS SAID TO FAVOR SOLE BASE IN NETHERLANDS OVER U.K; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continues to Expect FY18 Underlying Sales Growth 3% – 5% Range; 13/04/2018 – Unilever faces potential shareholder unrest over pay policy

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 17,106 shares to 108,720 shares, valued at $11.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.96 million activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million. The insider Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Betabuilders Europe Et by 16,659 shares to 549,923 shares, valued at $12.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

