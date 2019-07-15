As General Elec Co Com (GE) Valuation Rose, Smithfield Trust Company Trimmed Its Position; Beaumont Financial Partners Has Increased Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 65,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,331 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 226,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in General Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 41.97M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Renewable Energy Rev $1.65B; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $28,660 MLN, UP 7 PCT; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – INCREASING APPETITE FOR LNG, AND LACK OF RECENT PROJECT FIDS POINTS TO LNG SUPPLY-DEMAND BALANCE TIGHTENING; 07/03/2018 – Centerpiece of K.l.E.L. Coastal Power Plant Complete; 06/03/2018 – Aero engine maker Safran planning for worst-case cliff-edge Brexit; 26/03/2018 – Retail AI Software Provider Fract Announces Partnership with Current, Powered by GE; 02/04/2018 – VERITAS CAPITAL – DEAL FOR $1.05 BLN IN CASH; 24/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC DOESN’T PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND AGAIN – CNBC, CITING; 30/04/2018 – NIGERIA SIGNS DEAL WITH GE-LED GROUP TO START WORK ON RAILWAY

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 7,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,971 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 38,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.23. About 2.35 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 21.40 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in European Markets (Ieur) (IEUR) by 29,508 shares to 201,805 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U.S. Small Cap (Vb) (VB) by 4,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,158 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P 500 (Ivv) (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc holds 0.17% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 1.16 million shares. 92,339 were accumulated by Strategic Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. The Illinois-based West Family Invests has invested 0.7% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Capital City Trust Co Fl accumulated 17,397 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Amer Rech Mngmt holds 23,294 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 3,189 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 349,298 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited invested 0.09% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Accredited Investors holds 0.1% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 49,737 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation has invested 0.19% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Raymond James Tru Na, Florida-based fund reported 271,634 shares. Redwood Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested in 743,000 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc holds 0.31% or 7.47 million shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Corp has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street stated it has 67,411 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Platinum Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 8,000 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cumberland Advsr Inc stated it has 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Boston And Mngmt reported 30,956 shares. Principal Financial Gru Incorporated invested in 1.41M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Hemenway Trust Co Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.42% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 116,522 shares. Michigan-based Asset has invested 0.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Invest Management Of Virginia Ltd Co holds 25,303 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar accumulated 44,441 shares. Eos Management Lp holds 8,158 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cohen Lawrence B has 1.76% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Capwealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.85% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Waddell And Reed Financial Inc holds 0.23% or 729,370 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Cap Mgmt Lc reported 2,662 shares.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 22,519 shares to 104,518 shares, valued at $16.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 14,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,529 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FUTY).

