As General Elec Co Com (GE) Stock Value Rose, Smithfield Trust Company Decreased Its Holding; Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Lifted Its Citi Trends (CTRN) Holding by $1.52 Million

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.10M market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.74. About 48,542 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 39.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.78% the S&P500.

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 65,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,331 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 226,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in General Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 27.02 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – No Bad News Counts as Good News at GE — Heard on the Street; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Reduced Industrial Structural Costs by $805M; 29/03/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Group expects to receive 36 new aircraft in 2018; 10/05/2018 – GE says may work with Polish Rafako and Polimex on Ostroleka plant; 13/04/2018 – More delays in GE power plants a worry for Pakistan’s ruling party; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 20/04/2018 – EMERGENCY ENGINE INSPECTIONS WILL APPLY TO 681 CFM56-7B ENGINES WORLDWIDE, 352 IN THE UNITED STATES; 16/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE’S MOYO SAYS GE INTERESTED TO INVEST IN ZIMBABWE; 02/04/2018 – Iraq signs contract with Baker Hugues, GE to process natural gas produced with crude oil; 17/05/2018 – GE HEALTHCARE & FITTRACE REPORT COLLABORATION

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.