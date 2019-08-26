As General Elec Co Com (GE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Smithfield Trust Company Has Cut Its Holding by $588,690; Palisade Asset Management Stake in Us Bancorp (USB) Cut by $3.54 Million

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 65,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 161,331 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 226,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in General Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.03. About 25.55M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Loss $1.15B; 13/04/2018 – GE’s 2017 Loss Widens as Results Restated After Accounting Shift; 14/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- Uterine Electromyographic Monitor – Monica Novii Wireless Patch System; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 21/05/2018 – U.S. natgas futures ease as LNG exports decline; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES POWER UNIT EXCEEDING $1B 2018 COST CUT TARGET; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says he is not looking to buy General Electric; 11/04/2018 – Cowen predicts General Electric will report earnings below expectations for its first-quarter; 06/03/2018 – GE Transportation Expands Multimodal Data Connectivity Capabilities with project44 Collaboration; 05/03/2018 YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 25.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 73,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 212,813 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26 million, down from 286,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.17. About 1.10 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 11.52 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust Com invested in 0.37% or 32,371 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 0.23% or 145,861 shares. Dana has 0.05% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Pacifica Capital Investments Limited Liability Corporation owns 26,258 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Nomura Holdings reported 0.01% stake. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Llc Dc reported 47,158 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 15,628 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Korea has invested 0.3% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.27% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Beese Fulmer holds 0.04% or 4,710 shares. Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 265,800 shares. Aureus Asset Management Limited Com holds 4,500 shares. Dnb Asset Management As owns 173,907 shares.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 5,409 shares to 43,143 shares, valued at $8.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 5,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birinyi Assocs owns 16,985 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd reported 28,992 shares. Palisade Asset Lc holds 49,407 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Schnieders Management Limited Liability invested in 17,523 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 2,045 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 10,000 were reported by Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Ltd Liability Company. 5.49 million are held by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Round Table Svcs Llc invested in 0.06% or 17,260 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 13,223 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr Inc has invested 0.21% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Endurance Wealth Management owns 87,826 shares. Moreover, Eos Management Limited Partnership has 0.16% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wealthquest Corp has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Taurus Asset Limited Com owns 217,239 shares.