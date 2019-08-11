As General Dynamics (GD) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Alphamark Advisors Boosted Position; Vulcan Value Partners Decreased Its Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Holding by $37.30 Million; Stock Value Declined

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 92.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 8,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 17,202 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 8,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $184.1. About 700,185 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 12/03/2018 – General Dynamics wins $696 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Potential Contract Value $87.6B; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SECURITIES, GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL ADD $3.6 BLN IN SALES FOR THE YEAR; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Quarterly Dividend By 11% — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORP SAYS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SERVICE CENTER AT SAVANNAH/HILTON HEAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 08/03/2018 – Dassault Aviation posts higher profits, sees flattish 2018 net sales; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 38.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 1.17M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.89 million, down from 3.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 917,191 shares traded or 29.13% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 11/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Highlight Key Megatrends Shaping India’s Digital Payments Revolution – By 2025, Digital Transactions Could Be; 24/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Announces 2018 Innovation Award Winners, Recognizing Global Payments Innovation; 04/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight the Future of Campus Commerce at Ellucian Live 2018; 10/05/2018 – Mark McCarley Joins Noventis as Head of Sales & Relationship; 10/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in ACI Worldwide; 06/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 14/05/2018 – Nearly 8 out of 10 Merchants Globally Believe Real-Time Payments Will Replace the Use of Cards Over Time

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IVOO’s Holdings Imply 10% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is ACI Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) Tops Q2 EPS by 15c, Revenues Beat; Maintains Q3 Revenue Guidance Below Consensus, Affirms FY19 Revenue Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Software Stock Earnings Due on May 9: ACIW, SYMC, CISN, CVET – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ACI Worldwide’s Mobile Payments Technology Supports Pay-In-Aisle Launch of British Convenience Food Retailing Giant, Co-op – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

