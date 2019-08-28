As General Dynamics (GD) Valuation Rose, Old National Bancorp Has Upped Its Stake by $1.02 Million; Blb&B Advisors Raised Position in Costco Whsl New (COST)

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 28.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 6,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 27,048 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, up from 20,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $183.39. About 42,948 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G650ER Completes Record-Breaking Polar Flight; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 12/04/2018 – Gulfstream Leads Industry in Cabin Connectivity; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: CUSTOMERS DELAYED DELIVERIES ON 2 AIRCRAFT; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA TO BOOST OFFER PRICE TO $41.25/SHR; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Shuns CSRA Price War as CACI Bids $7.2 Billion; 18/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. defense contractor; 23/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – MULTIPLE-AWARD, INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF ABOUT $200 MLN FOR ONE BASE YEAR WITH FOUR OPTION YEARS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS WILL INCREASE PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTION TO $550M, UP FROM $300M, TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF NEW TAX LAW

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 1,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 13,288 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 11,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $299.35. About 1.27 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.31% or 9,203 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd invested 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Elm Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 3,060 shares. Burney has 0.03% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,827 shares. Clark Mngmt Gp reported 3,151 shares stake. Cookson Peirce Communication owns 70,962 shares. International Ca stated it has 0.73% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mcmillion Cap stated it has 2.43% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Toth Fincl Advisory Corp reported 717 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Scotland Public Ltd Liability owns 107,426 shares or 5.22% of their US portfolio. Ledyard Savings Bank stated it has 0.08% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research reported 0.84% stake. Mu Investments Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 24,000 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv invested in 46,326 shares. Northstar has invested 2.08% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7,268 shares to 20,909 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 16,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,110 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 11,194 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management holds 0% or 1,323 shares. Acropolis Investment Management Limited Company reported 4,562 shares. Aviva Pcl reported 5,280 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va invested in 0.03% or 1,552 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Inc has 10 shares. First Interstate National Bank has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Huntington Bank reported 0.04% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Wagner Bowman Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Pittenger Anderson Inc reported 0.22% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Security Natl Trust Company reported 100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset Mngmt has invested 0.14% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Peddock Capital Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,168 shares. Reaves W H & invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 25,214 shares to 224,742 shares, valued at $18.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 25,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,651 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).