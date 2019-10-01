As General Dynamics (GD) Valuation Rose, American International Group Has Boosted Its Position by $12.29 Million; Arete Wealth Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in American Express Co (AXP)

American International Group Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 74.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 67,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 159,100 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.93M, up from 91,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $178.71. About 1.58M shares traded or 33.76% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Net $799M; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Dynamics Proposed Sr Unscd Notes ‘A+’; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EXPECTS G500 CERTIFICATION IN JUNE OR JULY; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream lnteriors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS AWARDED U.S. ARMY CONTRACT W/UP TO $300M VALUE; 17/05/2018 – General Dynamics Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N -CO HAS SECURED ALL NECESSARY REGULATORY APPROVALS AND HAS FUNDING IN PLACE TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY APRIL; 18/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N OFFERS $15 IN CASH AND 0.184 OF ITS OWNS SHARES FOR EACH CSRA INC CSRA.N SHARE; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 31.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 11,355 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40 million, up from 8,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $116.7. About 2.77 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Communications Limited has 0.31% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 750 shares. 34,851 are held by Peapack Gladstone Fincl. Washington-based Smead Cap Management Inc has invested 6.46% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Thomas White Limited accumulated 8,783 shares or 0.19% of the stock. First Midwest Financial Bank Division has 7,528 shares. Michigan-based Sigma Investment Counselors has invested 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Philadelphia Trust Company invested in 17,654 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Bailard Incorporated owns 11,130 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Financial Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 9,565 shares. First Commercial Bank has invested 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pinnacle Associate Ltd holds 97,706 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. South State has 27,823 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.3% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 582,552 shares. Highland Cap Limited stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 350,000 shares.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $515.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5,925 shares to 14,057 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,929 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

