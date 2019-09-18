As General Dynamics (GD) Valuation Rose, American Asset Management Upped by $446,889 Its Position; Brookfield Asset Management Increased Its Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $6.08 Million as Stock Price Declined

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 217,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 15.94 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $447.02M, up from 15.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 7.53 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends

American Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 208.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc bought 2,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 3,654 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $664,000, up from 1,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $191.31. About 1.18M shares traded or 11.53% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Battles for IT Firm Amid Trump Defense Bonanza; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS WELL OVER 50 ORDERS ON THE G500 AND NEAR 50 ON G600 BUSINESS JETS; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS GETS INSCOM CONTRACT FOR IT NETWORKS; 12/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS WINS $696 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics raises bid for sector peer CSRA to fend off CACI; 23/05/2018 – Gulfstream G600 To Join G500, Make European Debut At Upcoming EBACE 2018; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Interiors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Shr; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA–Update; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Completes Acquisition of CSRA Inc. for $9.7B

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Williams Completes Rivervale South to Market Project to Help Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Northeastern U.S. – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. $232,396 worth of stock was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7. CHAZEN STEPHEN I had bought 10,000 shares worth $239,300 on Monday, August 5. 4,000 shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane, worth $94,400.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.