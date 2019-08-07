As General Dynamics (GD) Stock Value Rose, Holder Dearborn Partners Cut by $428,922 Its Holding; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Market Valuation Rose, Hartford Financial Management Decreased Its Position

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 2,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 63,916 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.82M, down from 66,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $177.79. About 53,047 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 24/04/2018 – blacq: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. def; 05/03/2018 Gulfstream Enhances Customer Support By Launching Center Dedicated To AOG Resolution; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS AWARDED U.S. ARMY CONTRACT W/UP TO $300M VALUE; 23/03/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded Contract to Synchronize U.S. Army Geospatial Technology Systems; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics ups offer in battle for CSRA; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORP SAYS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SERVICE CENTER AT SAVANNAH/HILTON HEAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS SUPERIOR VALUE FOR CSRA’S SHAREHOLDERS; 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118); 17/05/2018 – General Dynamics Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 17,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $160.81. About 107,154 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.24% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 3.57 million shares. Eastern Financial Bank holds 4,529 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bangor State Bank, Maine-based fund reported 8,838 shares. Tompkins Corporation owns 9,174 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. The Florida-based Suncoast Equity has invested 0.12% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Millennium Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 590,985 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 319,736 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Foster And Motley accumulated 2,740 shares. Yhb Invest accumulated 7,455 shares. Jag Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 13,587 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.29% or 1.45M shares. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial Ltd Co reported 75,267 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pacific Global Invest Management has 0.13% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co holds 4,351 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.64 million activity. The insider Ayala John sold $966,713. Weinstein Donald also sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13. $5.42 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38M and $292.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,554 shares to 44,894 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 13,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Tru holds 0.03% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 1,542 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has 0.37% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 103,420 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited reported 76,719 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.07% or 154,415 shares. 1,516 were accumulated by Cwm Limited Company. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.17% or 270,000 shares. Mariner Lc invested in 10,480 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bath Savings Tru, a Maine-based fund reported 1,475 shares. Cohen Lawrence B has invested 0.88% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 1St Source State Bank stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). The Kentucky-based Farmers Commercial Bank has invested 0.57% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Peoples Finance Services stated it has 1,125 shares. 2,387 were accumulated by Alps Advsrs. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 15,310 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 11,007 shares to 311,089 shares, valued at $24.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $909.86 million for 14.53 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

