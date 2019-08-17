As General Dynamics (GD) Stock Rose, Holder M Holdings Securities Decreased Its Stake; Benedict Financial Advisors Increased Stake in Coca (KO) by $593,676

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 1,713 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290,000, down from 4,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $184.35. About 1.45 million shares traded or 29.72% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 13/03/2018 – CSRA Required to Pay Fee to General Dynamics if CSRA Terminates Merger Agreement; 23/03/2018 – Gulfstream Aerospace Extends Successful Student Program To Dallas-Fort Worth; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Transaction Now Valued at $9.7B, Including $2.8B Assumed Debt; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q REV. $7.54B, EST. $7.54B; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS WELL OVER 50 ORDERS ON THE G500 AND NEAR 50 ON G600 BUSINESS JETS; 11/04/2018 – Gulfstream Delivers 300th G650; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Net $799M; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOARD BOOSTS DIV; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Thirteen Classes of WFRBS 2014-C21; 24/04/2018 – NexOptic Selected to Demonstrate Technology to General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 99,701 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 86,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 14.29M shares traded or 14.91% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership has invested 0.3% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 6,016 are owned by Strategic Financial Svcs Inc. Stifel Fin Corporation stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.31% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gru Lc owns 0.18% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 8,394 shares. Stewart Patten Limited Liability Corporation owns 421,345 shares for 3.6% of their portfolio. Moreover, Burns J W & Inc Ny has 0.82% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Godsey And Gibb Associates holds 2.31% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 324,541 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First Comml Bank Tru Comm Of Newtown has invested 0.19% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Aureus Asset Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 10,136 shares. Chilton Inv Limited Co accumulated 323,067 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Motco holds 0.46% or 97,938 shares in its portfolio. Aimz Advsrs Lc accumulated 29,136 shares or 0.94% of the stock.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 6,946 shares to 65,283 shares, valued at $8.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 53,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86M for 15.06 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

