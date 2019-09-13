As General Dynamics (GD) Stock Rose, Edge Wealth Management Lifted by $808,889 Its Stake; Castine Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in First Bancorp N C (FBNC) as Shares Declined

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 4,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 58,843 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66 million, up from 54,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $189.86. About 592,825 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share From $40.75; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: CUSTOMERS DELAYED DELIVERIES ON 2 AIRCRAFT; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Completes Acquisition Of CSRA; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N -CO HAS SECURED ALL NECESSARY REGULATORY APPROVALS AND HAS FUNDING IN PLACE TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY APRIL; 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA TO BOOST OFFER PRICE TO $41.25/SHR; 03/04/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: The Bidding War is Over: General Dynamics Completes CSRA Buy & Creates Government’s Largest Tech; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EXPECTS G500 CERTIFICATION IN JUNE OR JULY

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp N C (FBNC) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 9,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 191,403 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97 million, down from 201,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp N C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $37.29. About 41,945 shares traded. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 10.95% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 24/04/2018 – First Bancorp NC 1Q EPS 70c; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH-TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND PENDING ACQUISITIONS OF FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO, INTERSTATE CAPITAL CORP; 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC; 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 12/03/2018 – First Bank Helps Make The Dreams Of Three North Carolina Residents Come True; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp To Acquire First Bancorp Of Durango, Southern Colorado Corp. And Interstate Capital Corporation; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE

Analysts await First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. FBNC’s profit will be $23.77M for 11.65 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by First Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $386.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 164,990 shares to 637,098 shares, valued at $8.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 55,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Pcsb Finl Corp.

More notable recent First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is GameStop Corp. (GME) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FHN vs. FBNC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “First Bank Recognized By Fortune As One Of The Fastest-Growing Companies For 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 9 investors sold FBNC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 19.20 million shares or 0.05% more from 19.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Trust Advsrs Lp has 0% invested in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 56,276 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments has 0% invested in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 237 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management LP holds 0.57% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) or 1.17M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,503 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 0.01% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). First Citizens Financial Bank Tru Com holds 6,528 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd accumulated 36,265 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Com holds 39,337 shares. Natixis Lp reported 0.03% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.01% invested in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 7,216 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 55,709 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 7,574 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 0.01% invested in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 1.05M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) or 17,967 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,059 shares.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $450.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Shares (GLD) by 12,002 shares to 2,514 shares, valued at $335,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,197 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Trust Communications reported 65,154 shares stake. Focused Wealth, a New York-based fund reported 57 shares. Raymond James And Assocs reported 195,715 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hudock Cap Group Limited Liability Com invested in 37 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 14,580 shares. L S Incorporated invested 0.13% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Ifrah Finance Inc reported 0.22% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Psagot Investment House Limited reported 552 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Synovus Fincl Corp owns 2,692 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,325 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft & Assoc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,500 shares. Kentucky Retirement System invested in 0.2% or 12,646 shares. The Texas-based Fayez Sarofim has invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Johnson Gru Incorporated has invested 0.09% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Abner Herrman And Brock Lc holds 1,728 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About General Dynamics Corporation (GD)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New autonomous UUV from General Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “US Cybersecurity M&A Activity Remains Strong: GlobalData | INN – Investing News Network” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.