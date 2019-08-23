As General Dynamics (GD) Stock Price Rose, Longview Asset Management Lifted Its Holding by $36.37 Million; Salzman & Company Holding in Moodys (MCO) Has Trimmed as Shares Rose

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 32.90M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 billion, up from 32.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $187.55. About 606,259 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Board Increases Dividend; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS AWARDED U.S. ARMY CONTRACT W/UP TO $300M VALUE; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Battles for IT Firm Amid Trump Defense Bonanza; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics to Proceed With All Cash Offer to Acquire CSRA; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 23/05/2018 – Gulfstream G600 To Join G500, Make European Debut At Upcoming EBACE 2018; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Buy Expected to Generate Estimated Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of 2% of the Combined Company’s Rev by 2020; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS WILL INCREASE PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTION TO $550M, UP FROM $300M, TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF NEW TAX LAW; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Sweetens Cash Portion of CSRA Offer by 1.2%

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $216.77. About 543,133 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 09/03/2018 – ENI RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Gsk’s A2 Rating; Stable Outlook; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Trillium Credit Card Trust Il 2018-1 ABS; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CLASS B NOTES OF BAVARIAN SKY CHINA 2017-3; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Marubeni’s Baa2 Rating; Revises Outlook To Stable; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KUTXABANK’S DEPOSIT RATINGS TO Baa2; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Ck Hutchison’s Proposed Eur Notes; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Robertsdale, Al’s Issuer Rating Of A3; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial A3 To Buffalo Ridge Metro District’s, Co Series 2018a Goult; Stable Outlook; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Midwest Physician Admin Svcs, Llc’s B2 Cfr; Outlook Negative

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “General Dynamics Corp (GD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “General Dynamics divests satellite business unit – Washington Business Journal” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raytheon added to BofA’s U.S. 1 List – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Canada awards C$3B contract to General Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Financial Partners accumulated 26,202 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has 0.01% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,382 shares. Israel-based Menora Mivtachim Holdg Limited has invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Arrow Corporation owns 6,741 shares. Moreover, Bryn Mawr Trust has 0.03% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Mckinley Carter Wealth has 4,974 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 202,752 shares. Zweig accumulated 55,597 shares. Polaris Capital Mngmt invested in 218,715 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Edgemoor Inv accumulated 1.4% or 62,839 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advisors Inc holds 0.07% or 106,094 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advsrs Ltd holds 0.28% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 26,796 shares. 21,662 are held by Allstate Corporation. Lipe Dalton invested in 0.2% or 1,625 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Llc has 10,574 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 125% – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Csrwire.com published: “Moody’s Partners With Pyxera Global to Launch Its First Global Pro Bono Program – CSRwire.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s: Outfoxed By The Fed On This Great Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 17,995 shares. Carderock Cap Incorporated has invested 0.86% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Bahl & Gaynor stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Bank & Trust Pictet And Cie (Asia) invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 93,703 are held by Baskin Fincl Serv. Earnest Partners Ltd Llc holds 78 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 24,796 shares. Sei owns 169,570 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Canandaigua State Bank Tru Company stated it has 1,355 shares. Agf Invs has invested 1.98% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Dock Street Asset Mgmt holds 66,324 shares. Btr Cap Mngmt reported 1,367 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) has invested 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Fiera Cap holds 4.53% or 6.41 million shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 656,205 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67M and $46.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.