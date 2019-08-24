As General Dynamics (GD) Stock Price Rose, Longview Asset Management Has Lifted by $36.37 Million Its Holding; Energy Fuels (UUUU) Shareholder Old West Investment Management Boosted Position by $3.11 Million as Stock Value Declined

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 32.90M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57B, up from 32.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $183.55. About 1.57 million shares traded or 42.82% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel lnouye (DDG 118); 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS U.S. CORPORATE TAX REFORM HAS HELPED DEMAND FOR BUSINESS JETS; 23/03/2018 – Gulfstream Aerospace Extends Successful Student Program To Dallas-Fort Worth; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corp. for Commercial Reasons; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA–Update; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Backlog $62.1B; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS DEAL NOW VALUED AT $9.7B INCL DEBT; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SEES DELIVERIES OF G600 BEGINNING IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – General Dynamics Unit Jet Aviation Completes Acquisition of Hawker Pacific

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 98.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1.04M shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.65. About 721,276 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR)

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.

